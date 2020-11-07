McCain Auditorium launches new livestream series

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to the cancellation of performances through December, McCain Auditorium is launching a new livestream series.

Kansas State University says McCain Auditorium is offering a new livestream event series, titled McCain Connected, which is a collection of curated shows that will be available exclusively online. It said it made the decision due to the cancellation of all of its events through December because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because we miss connecting with our patrons during this time, we are excited once again to be working on shows that will enlighten, engage and broaden lives from the comfort of home or wherever people are streaming,” said Todd Holmberg, director of McCain. “We are working every day to add more shows. Connecting people to artists, live or online, is what we love to do!”

According to K-State, most McCain Connected events are free of charge, while there are still a few where tickets will be required for purchase to view the show. It said some events will happen live on the McCain sage or at other locations around the globe, while it said others will be prerecorded and made available only to the McCain audience. It said donations will be accepted with links provided during the stream.

K-State said a lineup of upcoming events is as follows:

Flint Hills Children’s Choir — Bluestem at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Nov. 8. The youngest of the two choirs that make up the Flint Hills Children’s Choir, the Bluestem Choir performs at various concerts, community events and celebrations throughout the year.

Flint Hills Children’s Choir — Konza at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Having performed in St. Louis, Wichita and at Carnegie Hall, Konza is the main traveling ensemble of the Flint Hills Children’s Choir. The group usually attends a notable convention or festival each year.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” features the freshest hip-hop choreography, a live DJ and electric violinist, turning the original Tchaikovsky score on its head in the coolest possible way. A ticket is required to view, with a portion of each ticket purchased benefiting McCain Auditorium.

Jim Brickman’s “Comfort & Joy at Home 2020” Virtual Tour will be offered live online at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Brickman is a Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation. A ticket is required to view, with a portion of each ticket purchased benefiting McCain Auditorium.

