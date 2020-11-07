KU virtual colloquium to address health challenges faced by Americans

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will hold its 29th Waggoner Research Colloquium virtually, which will address health challenges Americans are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Kansas says its 29th annual Waggoner Research Colloquium will include scholars from the KU Medical Center to discuss health care challenges facing minority and international communities in America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to KU, “Confronting Health Challenges in the Americas,” will be hosted by the KU Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies and will address COVID-19, health and Indigenous populations, diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases, mental health and nutrition. It said the event will take place on Nov. 13, from 4 - 5:30 p.m. on Zoom and is free and open to the public.

KU said presentations will be as follows:

“COVID’s Impact on Kansas City Area Minority Communities,” presented by Mariana Ramirez, director of JUNTOS Center for Advancing Latino Health, KU Medical Center

“Confronting Health Challenges among the Guatemalan and Honduran Mayas,” presented by Brent Metz, associate professor of anthropology, KU

“New Burdens of Westernization: Diabetes in the Indigenous Peoples of the Upper Amazon,” presented by Bartholomew Dean, associate professor of anthropology and director of public anthropology programs, KU; and David Robbins, professor of medicine, director of the KU Diabetes Institute, KU Medical Center

“Cultural Implications for Nutrition Guidelines: the Maya K’iche' Food Groups,” presented by Miguel Cuj, a doctoral student in anthropology, Vanderbilt University

“Considerations and Responses: Amazonian Peoples and the Pandemic in Peru,” presented by Miryam Yataco, Indigenous language rights advocate, Peru

“Psychoanalysis as a Treatment for Health Issues in Brazilian Children,” Claudia dos Reis Motta, licensed mental health psychoanalyst, Federal Bureau of Psychology, SEDE Psicanálise, Brazil.

According to KU, the Waggoner Research Colloquium was developed in 1992 by Elizabeth Kuzensof, former director of Latin American studies, and is a hallmark of the school’s longstanding commitment to international education and its promotion of international awareness among students and faculty. It said along with the presentation, the colloquium gives a chance for networking and meaningful exchange among scholars, students and community members.

KU said the event celebrates and carries the legacy of George Waggoner, dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences from 1954 until 1975 when he became the associate vice chancellor for academic affairs. It said during his tenure, Waggoner founded the College Honors Program and established educational ties with universities in the Caribbean and in Central and South America. It said he was concerned with international programs and development and was instrumental in bringing in many scholars that have also been instrumental in making the school’s area studies programs so distinguished. It said CLACS is now one of 16 centers designated by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Resource Center in Latin American Studies and is one of 15 centers funded by the Tinker Foundation as part of the Tinker Field Research Collaborative.

