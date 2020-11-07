KGS online journal focuses on Midcontinent research

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Kansas Geological Survey online journal has been geared toward Midcontinent research.

The University of Kansas says to fill a niche for geoscience research in a large part of the United States, from Ohio to Montana and from North Dakota to West Texas, the Kansas Geological Survey has launched a new online journal for Midcontinent Geoscience.

“The unifying theme of Midcontinent Geoscience is geographic — all studies must focus on the Midcontinent region of North America, including the Great Plains and the Central Lowlands,” said Tony Layzell, KGS geologist and the journal’s editor, based at the University of Kansas. “We will publish original research on a wide range of topics, including stratigraphy, paleontology, sedimentology, petroleum, water, geophysics, geomorphology, geochemistry, mineralogy and geoscience methods.”

According to KU, the peer-reviewed open-access journal accepts submissions from researchers at universities, government agencies and private industries and organizations. It said while topics must be Midcontinent specific, authors do not have to be from the region.

“For this year’s inaugural volume, we have received submissions and inquiries from researchers not only at regional institutions but from as far away as Florida,” Layzell said. “We also encourage students and recent graduates to submit their research.”

KU said two articles in the first volume are already available online. It said the first discusses the wastewater disposal capability of the Arbuckle Group, a porous rock formation containing extremely saline water in western and sought central Kansas and is separated from shallower, freshwater aquifers by thousands of feet of impermeable rock. It said the article is a joint effort by authors at the KGS and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

According to the university, the second article is written by researchers from two oil companies, Hocol and Continental Resources, and the Oklahoma State University School of geology, focuses on the diagenesis of rocks in the West Carney Hunton Field, an important oil field in central Oklahoma. It said Diagenesis is the physical-chemical and biological changes that occur when sediment is converted into sedimentary rock. It said before the study, little was known about the complex process affecting the oil reservoir.

KU said articles in the journal are available free of charge on the KGS Midcontinent Geoscience website. It said information for authors, who pay no page fees and maintain full copyright, can also be found there. It said the journal can also be accessed through KU ScholarWorks, the school’s digital repository.

According to KU, KGS has been publishing extensive geoscience studies since the late 19th century. It said other, mainly Kansas specific publications include a county geologic map series, a bulletin series featuring long-lived extensive works and historical documentation, a technical series for in-depth topical studies and a nontechnical educational series.

KU said Midcontinent Geoscience is the successor to the KGS online journal Current Research in Earth Science, focusing mostly on Kansas-specific articles. It said the new journals was launched to appeal to a broader audience.

