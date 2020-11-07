Advertisement

KBI investigates death in Clark Co.

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLARK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a suspicious death in Clark County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teenager.

According to the KBI, on Friday, Nov. 6, just before 4 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office requested help in a death investigation. It said its agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

The KBI said around 3:05 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call requesting help after a female subject was shot. It said the Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to a house in Ashland. It said upon arrival they found a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the KBI, the teen was transported to a local hospital where she was then pronounced dead.

KBI said the shooting occurred while the girl was at a friend’s house along with four other minors.

KBI said the investigation is ongoing.

