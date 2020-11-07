K-State names first vice provost of graduate education

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has named its first vice provost of graduate education.

Kansas State University says Claudia A. Petrescu, a chief strategic planning officer and professor of public administration from Michigan, will be its first vice provost for graduate educational serve as dean of its Graduate School.

According to K-State, Petrescu’s appointment was made by Provost and Executive Vice President Charles Taber after a national search. It said Petrescu will start her duties on Jan. 10, 2021, and replaces Carol Shanklin, who is retiring as dean of the Graduate School.

“I am excited to have Dr. Petrescu join us in this newly defined leadership role of vice provost for graduate education and dean of the Graduate School at Kansas State University,” Taber said. “She joins K-State at an exciting time as we engage in new and innovative graduate programming and strategic enrollment efforts. She will bring a fresh and relevant perspective to our graduate programs and will be a strong advocate for graduate students.”

K-State said Petrescu will give strategic leadership and vision to help advance graduate students' education in directions consistent with the university’s goals and priorities and the evolving role of graduate education in the 21st century. It said she will oversee the operation of the Graduate School and will work collaboratively with partners, including the college deans, faculty, students, program coordinators, administration and more, to develop fresh approaches to graduate program enrollment.

“I am truly honored for being chosen to serve as the inaugural vice provost for graduate education and dean of the graduate school at K-State,” Petrescu said. “I am looking forward to working with Provost Taber and with K-State’s leaders, faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members in supporting the university’s mission by advancing graduate education in strategic and innovative ways.”

According to the university, since 2019, Petrescu has served as chief strategy officer at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. It said reporting to the university president, she works with leaders from across all divisions to lead and coordinate the implementation of the university strategic plan, develop data-driven decision making, identify strategic opportunities that support organizational innovation and adaptation, student success, impactful research and community engagement and creating a diverse inclusive campus.

K-State said Petrescu served as Oakland University’s dean of graduate education from 2015-2019 and is a professor of public administration and nonprofit management. It said before Oakland, Petrescu was at Eastern Michigan University where she was a professor of public administration and nonprofit management; faculty associate for policy and procedure at the Graduate School from 2014-2015; assistant to the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences for strategic planning from 2009-2015; program director of the university’s National Leadership Alliance from 2004-2014 and interim head of the political science department from 2005-2007.

According to K-State, among her honors, Petrescu served as an American Council of Education fellow from May of 2018 to June of 2019. It said she has 14 peer-reviewed publications in a handful of journals, including the International Journal of Voluntary and Nonprofit Organizations, International Leadership Journal, Nonprofit Management and Leadership and more, and has presented her work worldwide.

K-State said Petrescu earned her doctorate from the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh. It said she earned her master’s degree in social and public policy from Duquesne University and a master’s in economics from Babes-Bolyai University in Romania. It said she also completed her post-graduate studies in international affairs at the National School of Public Administration and International Relations, also in Romania. It said she is fluent in Romanian and Hungarian.

