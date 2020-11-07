Donors remain loyal to K-State, despite pandemic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, donors have remained loyal to Kansas State University by gifting $177.4 million in Fiscal Year 2020.

Kansas State University says donations have reached over $177.4 million in private gifts through the Kansas State University Foundation and the value of the long-term investment pool hit a record of $628.7 million as of June 30, 2020.

“This was a fundraising year like no other,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “Even during a pandemic, it’s clear that the extraordinary commitment of our donors is steadfast. We at the KSU Foundation are proud to work with such generous donors to boldly advance the K-State family.”

According to K-State in Fiscal Year 2020, donors gave $128.5 million to academic purposes like support for students, faculty and academic programs. It said donors also gave $45.8 million to K-State Athletics and the Ahearn Fund and $2.9 million to the K-State Alumni Association.

“The generosity of K-State’s alumni and friends is remarkable,” said Richard Myers, K-State president. “Now more than ever, private gifts are central to the success of K-State students, faculty and programs. It is an honor to thank all of our donors who supported K-State so generously this year and every year.”

K-State said other key achievements for the 2020 fiscal year are as follows:

The three-year fundraising average reached an all-time high of $188 million, a 27% increase over the previous three years.

Donors established 162 new scholarships to address student needs.

A total of $53 million was raised for scholarships and student success overall, up from $47.7 million from the previous year.

A record of 41 gifts and commitments of $1 million or more were made.

Gift commitments through estate planning, including wills, trusts and annuities, reached $81 million.

K-State said fundraising for the Innovation and Inspiration Campaign ended with $1.6 billion in private gifts given since the campaign began in 2010. It said the campaign, which surpassed its original goal of $1 billion in April of 2017 and exceeded its goal of $1.4 billion in May of 2019, is the most successful fundraising effort in the school’s history.

“The Innovation and Inspiration Campaign allowed us to dream big and achieve a goal that will benefit all K-State students for years to come,” said Carl Ice, chairman of the KSU Foundation board of directors. “The $1.6 billion raised is a clear statement of support for K-State and its future. It’s truly inspirational to see what the K-State family can accomplish together.”

According to the university, giving totals for the 2020 fiscal year are listed by county and include the number of donors and amount by each county as follows:

Allen, 76, $17,078.33

Anderson, 61, $16,010

Atchison, 114, $38,968.80

Barber, 53, $16,724

Barton, 325, $590,091.93

Bourbon, 48, $110,845.53

Brown, 173, $347,039.10

Butler, 516, $657,967.95

Chase, 43, $10,130

Chautauqua, 11, $1,615

Cherokee, 32, $2,444

Cheyenne, 31, $9,455

Clark, 39, $95,991

Clay, 209, $71,922.49

Cloud, 156, $659,778.89

Coffey, 88, $74,099.12

Comanche, 20, $2,960

Cowley, 178, $114,035

Crawford, 122, $40,592.50

Decatur, 33, $8,399

Dickinson, 358, $201,667.98

Doniphan, 93, $100,854.20

Douglas, 572, $715,975.95

Edwards, 40, $26,935

Elk, 21, $5,940

Ellis, 231, $124,638.36

Ellsworth, 84, $67,308.61

Finney, 355, $11,298,420.67

Ford, 309, $132,329

Franklin, 188, $37,832

Geary, 334, $150,255.47

Gove, 39, $29,847.50

Graham, 17, $11,455

Grant, 55, $8,030.66

Gray, 93, $101,061

Greeley, 21, $13,099.68

Greenwood, 78, $16,383

Hamilton, 23, $8,550

Harper, 47, $8,109

Harvey, 290, $440,629.72

Haskell, 45, $11,502.50

Hodgeman, 22, $8,965

Jackson, 140, $36,599.32

Jefferson, 139, $92,736

Jewell, 55, $10,726

Johnson, 6,413, $8,759,095.99

Kearny, 39, $42,322

Kingman, 77, $25,104.18

Kiowa, 29, $23,880

Labette, 74, $22,268

Lane, 31, $18,445

Leavenworth, 384, $116,359.30

Lincoln, 45, $10,834

Linn, 31, $6,690

Logan, 48, $66,443.16

Lyon, 203, $3,123,383.18

Marion, 130, $31,742

Marshall, 253, $560,446.31

McPherson, 399, $288,538.32

Meade, 47, $5,790

Miami, 278, $116,063.50

Mitchell, 168, $179,106

Montgomery, 178, $44,230

Morris, 134, $110,123

Morton, 15, $985

Nemaha, 246, $1,292,176.89

Neosho, 87, $85,715

Ness, 57, $75,161.50

Norton, 44, $141,756.86

Osage, 138, $43,151.06

Osborne, 59, $51,671.33

Ottawa, 89, $44,922.71

Pawnee, 81, $70,829

Phillips, 73, $953,734.96

Pottawatomie, 1012, $454,719.56

Pratt, 144, $1,726,913.69

Rawlins, 43, $10,934

Reno, 513, $1,418,653.61

Republic, 120, $59,212

Rice, 95, $57,027

Riley, 5,594, $28,988,614.02

Rooks, 52, $16,628.30

Rush, 38, $8,370.50

Russell, 76, $227,124.15

Saline, 893, $10,434,565

Scott, 91, $662,833.73

Sedgwick, 3,051, $3,573,764.96

Seward, 47, $10,760.50

Shawnee, 2,010, $2,603,346.48

Sheridan, 32, $16,545

Sherman, 54, $11,982

Smith, 46, $12,125

Stafford, 61, $10,355

Stanton, 27, $7,906

Stevens, 34, $3,873

Sumner, 147, $66,693.94

Thomas, 108, $115,656.04

Trego, 29, $59,245.10

Wabaunsee, 167, $52,079.02

Wallace, 31, $3,355

Washington, 147, $61,824.50

Wichita, 33, $5,427.50

Wilson, 38, $1,659,570

Woodson, 16, $83,547.69

Wyandotte, 392, $309,898.80

