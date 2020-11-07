Bar in Aggieville forced to close after violating local health order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dirty Dawg Saloon in Aggieville is being forced to close after multiple violations of a Riley County health order.

The violations include overcrowding, open dance floors and staying open past midnight.

On Friday, a Riley County District Court judge granted the county’s request for a restraining order against the bar.

It goes into effect Saturday, November 7th at 10 a.m. and the bar must close until they can comply with Local Health Order No. 18.

The health department said violations were documented over several weeks through reports and Riley County Police body camera footage.

In order to reopen the judge orders the dance floor to be closed and customers are not allowed to drink unless seated at tables. The bar owners must also require customers and employees to wear face masks.

