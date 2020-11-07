ArtsConnect encourages local holiday shopping, especially during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ArtsConnect encourages Topekans to shop local this holiday season to help offset the pandemic’s impact on the local economy.

ArtsConnect First Friday art walk highlights local artists and businesses around Topeka on the first Friday of each month.

“The Art Walk is a really special night in Topeka, it’s a really special night for artist, they have a chance to reach new audiences a chance for local businesses to show us a little bit about what they do and for a chance to be really proud of our Topeka.”

Some stops on the map include local businesses such as blooms on Boswell.

“Tonight we are celebrating our Christmas open house it started today and it will run through Sunday. Everybody needs something different and we’re hoping this brings a little joy.”

Also, businesses showcasing work by local artists like creations of hope.

“We’re here to promote mental health awareness and also help combat stigma about mental health and also just be a spot for people to share artwork.”

“I think it’s going to be a really difficult season for businesses and I think that having the art walk is another way for them to promote what they do, it is a sure fire way to ensure that we have a healthy economy in Topeka, Dollars that are spent locally at locally own businesses stay in our economy longer.”

