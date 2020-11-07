Academy Sports and Outdoors honors VAEK

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Veterans Day around the corner, Academy Sports and Outdoors will be honoring the VA of Eastern Kansas.

Veterans Affairs Eastern Kansas Health Care System says with Veterans Day on the horizon, management personnel and veteran employees of Academy Sports and Outdoors in Manhattan will be at the Topeka VA to celebrate and honor veterans currently residing in the SDTP residential treatment program.

According to VAEK, each veteran will get a $500 gift card as a gesture of gratitude from Academy Sports for their service and sacrifice.

“Outdoor activities and a focus on whole health are essential in transitioning from care, back into the community”, states VA Eastern Kansas spokesman, Joseph Burks. “Our Veterans fight more than just wars and knowing we have a community rallying around them like this is more than inspiring, it’s a part of healing well beyond our medical center walls.”

VAEK said overall the company will be providing $5,000 in gift cards.

