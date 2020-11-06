Wabaunsee School District prohibiting spectators at school events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wabaunsee County School District is prohibiting spectators at school activities.

The decision comes as the county reported a spike of COVID-19 cases.

The district says they want to avoid going to fully remote learning, and cancelling activities.

“Using the philosophy of our number 1 responsibility is to educate students, and to do that to the best of our ability we need to keep kids in school in face to face learning at our school bricks & mortar buildings," Superintendent Brad Starnes said. "We don’t want to go to a totally remote learning format. Our philosophy also is that we want to provide our students/athletes as normal opportunities as possible. To that end-high school students and particularly seniors won’t get another chance to participate if activities are cancelled.”

Schools will only be able to participate in home activities, as they can’t control the crowds at other venues.

The order will take effect this Saturday, and will be reassessed after Thanksgiving Break.

