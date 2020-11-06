USDA early releases select commodity tables for agricultural projections through 2030

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The USDA has released select commodity tables for its agricultural projections to 2030.

The USDA said at 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 6, it released select tables prepared for its upcoming Agricultural Projections to 2030 report. It said it will post online tables containing long-term supply, use and price projections to 2030 for major crops and livestock products, as well as supporting U.S. and international macroeconomic assumptions. It said the short term projections from Oct. 9, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report are used as the starting point.

According to the USDA, the tables were posted in MS Excel format to the Office of the Chief Economist’s (OCE) website and to the Economic Research Service’s (ERS) website. It said additional data visualizations and supporting content will be available at the ERS Agricultural Baseline Database.

The USDA said the complete report will be released in February of 2021 and will include a full discussion of the commodity supply and use projections as well as projections for farm income and global commodity trade.

According to the Department, its long term agricultural projections represent a departmental consensus on a 10-year representative scenario for the agricultural sector. It said they are composite of model results and judgment-based analyses, prepared from August of 2020 through February of 2021. It said the projections do not represent USDA forecasts, but instead a conditional long-run scenario based on specific assumptions about macroeconomic conditions, policy, weather and international developments. It said the Agricultural Act of 2018 is assumed to remain in effect through the projection period.

