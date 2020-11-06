USD 501 decides snow days are remote learning days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow days will be remote learning days for Topeka Public Schools students this year.

The USD 501 Board of Education tonight agreed to have students shift to remote learning if the winter weather is bad as to not make up days in June.

They outlined how to keep students prepared whether they have to make a quick change due to weather or a worsening COVID-19 situation.

With Shawnee County’s scorecard in the red zone, district leaders said the COVID-19 situation helped the district learn the ropes of moving students to learning from home.

USD 501 Associate Superintendent Jill Hackett says they have been preparing for this possibility throughout the pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure that when and if we were to return to a remote environment, there was a higher level of comfort and competence on the part of everyone involved,” she said.

The preparations extend to snow days, before weekends, longer breaks, or when bad weather is in the forecast. Students would take home their devices such as their iPad or chrome book. Hackett said students and teachers have been working through making any quick adjustments, less difficult throughout the year.

“We’ve established some patterns, we’ve established the ability to communicate through screens,” she said. “As I go out into the schools and observe, it’s very clear to me that students are honoring the new established protocols and procedures.”

The board questioned how long students would stay remote, if it happens.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson told the board she will check the scorecard again next Thursday, and decide then if they’ll shift to remote, and whether it would extend past thanksgiving.

Hackett said, “We also know that the increase in the community evidence of COVID growing is a concern.”

The board also discussed providing additional power adapters to support students remotely and investing more in hand sanitizing stations. They also tabled a decision on most winter sports until next week.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.