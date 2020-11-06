Advertisement

Topeka Public Schools BOE updates winter sports plan

Topeka High Boys Basketball
Topeka High Boys Basketball(WIBW)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools swimming teams will begin practice Nov. 16, the USD 501 board at their Thursday meeting. Start dates for all other winter sports have not yet been determined.

Athletic director Colin Cathey presented a slate of proposals for each winter sport to board members Thursday. The guidelines for swimming were approved, with guidelines of masks, temperature checks, and social distancing in place.

USD 501 spokesperson Erika Hall said the board would re-evaluate wrestling, bowling and basketball at their next board meeting.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Shawnee Co. moves to ‘uncontrolled’ zone for COVID-19 in latest scorecard
Loose deer feed causes two accidents on I-70
Man killed Tuesday night in head-on crash near Silver Lake
Topeka USD 501 urges preps for possible switch to remote learning

Latest News

ESU basketball teams to shoot “Buckets for Breanna” benefitting 3-year-old cancer fighter
Report: Chiefs place DT Chris Jones on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Washburn University cancels exhibition games
Chiefs staff member tests positive for COVID-19