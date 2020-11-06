Topeka Public Schools BOE updates winter sports plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools swimming teams will begin practice Nov. 16, the USD 501 board at their Thursday meeting. Start dates for all other winter sports have not yet been determined.

Athletic director Colin Cathey presented a slate of proposals for each winter sport to board members Thursday. The guidelines for swimming were approved, with guidelines of masks, temperature checks, and social distancing in place.

USD 501 spokesperson Erika Hall said the board would re-evaluate wrestling, bowling and basketball at their next board meeting.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.