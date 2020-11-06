Kansas Supreme Court upheld Shawnee Co. District Court judgement to deny evidence suppression

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld a Shawnee Co. District Court judgment to deny suppression of evidence, among other decisions.

The Kansas Supreme court says in Appeal No. 117,496: State of Kansas v. Brian Josh Lutz it has affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeals and the decision of the Shawnee County District Court to deny Lutz’s motion to suppress evidence. It said Lutz argued the officers conducting his traffic stop detained occupants of the car longer than lawfully allowed to accommodate a planned drug dog investigation. It said it held the actions of the officers, including calling for a drug dog, did not extend the duration of the traffic stop beyond the time necessary to achieve the stop’s objective of processing the observed traffic violation. As such, the Court said the district court did not make a mistake in denying the motion to suppress.

In Appeal No. 117,301: In the matter of the Parentage of M.F., the Supreme Court said it reversed a Butler Co. District Court decision to deny a petition establish parentage filed by the former same-sex partner of a biological mother who conceived the child through artificial insemination. It said at the time of conception, throughout the pregnancy and at the time of the birth of the child, the women were involved in a romantic relationship. It said the relationship ended after the birth of the shield.

The Supreme Court said in a 6-1 vote that the Kansas Parentage Act allowed the partner of the biological mother to establish the presumption of parentage, even though she never entered into a written or oral co-parenting agreement with the biological mother. It said in order to get ultimate court recognition of the partner’s parentage, evidence must be given that the biological mother consented at the time of the birth to share her due process right to care, custody and control of the child. It said it returned the case to the district court for further proceedings governed by the legal standards set forth in the opinion.

Lastly, in Appeal No. 119,536: In the Matter of the Parentage of W.L. and G.L., the Court said it reversed a Crawford Co. District Court decision to deny a petition to establish parentage filed by the former same-sex partner of the biological mother who conceived through artificial insemination. It said at the time of conception, throughout the pregnancy, and at the time of the birth of the child, the women were involved in a romantic relationship. It said the relationship ended after the birth of the child.

Again, the Court said ina 6-1 vote that the Kansas Parentage Act allowed the partner of the biological mother to establish a presumption of parentage, even though there was never a written or oral co-parenting agreement. It said in order to get ultimate court recognition of the parter’s parentage, evidence must be given that the biological mother consented at the time of the birth to share her right to care, custody and control of the child. It said it returned the case to the district court for further proceedings.

For more Kansas Supreme court and Kansas Court of Appeals decisions, click here.

