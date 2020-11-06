Stormont Vail welcomes new VP, Primary Care Services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Vice President of Primary Care Services.

Stormont Vail Health says it is welcoming George Wright, M.D., FAAFP, as its new vice president, primary care services position. It sid Dr. Wright has been a member of the team since 1993 as a family medicine physician and a family medicine medical director. It said Dr. Wright has served in a handful of positions during his career, including as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army.

Stormont Vail said thank you to Mark Thomas, M.D., who served as interim vice president during the transition. It said Dr. Wright began the transition and will assume the full duties of his role immediately. It said in this position, he will give leadership and support to primary care and family medicine providers, advance the quality and safety initiatives, serve as the lead physician for Patient-Centered Medical Home and other continuum of care initiatives and serve as a member of the Stormont Vail Operating Committee.

“During this time of challenge, we all seek guidance and leadership from a trusted colleague. Dr. George Wright provides this support and care through understanding that comes from experience,” said Kevin Dishman, M.D., chief medical officer, Stormont Vail Health. “Under his leadership, we will continue to provide the highest quality care and experience to our patients through an environment that engages and supports our team members and providers. We will strive to find new ways to provide innovative care to our patients, reach the underserved populations of our communities and continue our mission of working together to improve the health of our community.”

According to Stormont Vail, Dr. Wright earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1983. It said in 1986, he completed his family practice residency at the Womack Army Community Hospital and was named Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians in 1989 and in 1992, completed the Faculty Development Fellowship in Family Medicine at the University of North Carolina.

Stormont Vail said Dr. Wright was raised in Kansas City. It said during his medical career in the U.S. Army her served at Ft. Bragg, N.C., Ft. Campbell, KY, and Ft. Gordon, GA. It said Dr. Wright was honorably discharged with the rank of Major when he and his family moved to Topeka when he joined the team. It said he is the proud father of three sons.

