Stormont Vail reports highest COVID-19 positivity rate yet

Stormont Vail Nov. 5 Scorecard
Stormont Vail Nov. 5 Scorecard(Stormont Vail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is encouraging vigilance as they report the highest positivity rate they have seen.

“The percentage is at the highest level we have seen," Stormont Vail’s Matt Lara said. "This is not the time to relax standards. Wear a facemask. Social distance by six feet. Wash your hands. Avoid small and large gatherings.”

The hospital says 22.9 percent of their patients are testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday. That’s up from 10.3 percent last Friday. Anything over 5 percent represents community spread.

Stormont says they have 45 patients hospitalized for the virus right now, with the number of total COVID-19 patients seen since March reaching 497.

