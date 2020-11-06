Advertisement

Stormont Vail Event Center gets approval for change orders and equipment

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved four change orders for more than $167,000 relevant to construction at the site.

The four change orders cover the addition of wireless access points in Exhibition Hall, the providing a weather day extension for renovation, putting a snow screen on the roof of the building and replacing the existing ceiling in Exhibition Hall.

The venue was also approved to get 10 mobile metal detection systems at a cost of $64,635.05.

The systems also can detect temperature of patrons coming into the building.

Renovations for the site are expected to be complete by May 2021.

