Shawnee Co. voters set milestone in 2020 general election

Data out of the Shawnee Co. Election Office shows Shawnee Co. voters set a milestone in voting during the 2020 general election.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell, more Shawnee Co. voters casts ballots in advance than showed up at the polls on Election Day, a first in Shawnee Co. history.

Howell said as of Wednesday night, there were 43,027 advance ballots cast.

19.435 of those votes were cast during early in-person voting at the Election Office.

23,592 votes came from the mail.

11,667 ballots came through the United States Postal Service.

11,925 votes were placed in drop boxes throughout the county.

41,131 were cast on Election Day.

Howell said there were 2,154 provisional ballots, which is less than the amount in the 2016 general election.

The Shawnee Co. Board of Canvassers will meet Monday, November 16th to consider provisional ballots and finalize results.

