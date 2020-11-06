Shawnee Co. Health Officer voices concern of coronavirus spread ahead of holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Health Department officials said everyone must work to stop the spike in COVID-19 cases.

With the county now in the ‘uncontrolled’ category, County Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, said there is heightened concern heading into the holiday season.

Last week, Shawnee County reached its highest number of weekly cases since the pandemic began. Health officials said we’re on track to beat it again this week, with more than 500 reported cases so far.

Pezzino said, “More than 200 was already a lot for us that we couldn’t cope with, so that was definitely something we were not ready for.”

The health department points to small and large gatherings as a potential cause for the spread.

“Birthday parties, weddings, funerals, celebrations, Halloween, family reunions, Thanksgiving, tailgate parties, car shows, business meetings, trade conventions, sports events, you get the idea," Pezzino continued saying, "Every time you bring people together from different social bubbles, that’s a risk. Especially when the virus is everywhere like it is right now.”

As we countdown to Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, he reminds people COVID-19 will not take a holiday.

“Keep it small. I mean really small," said Pezzino, "My rule of thumb up until last week was no more than ten people and they should all be close family. The current circumstances, I don’t know, ten already gives me a little bit of pause.”

With the ability to increase restrictions out of health officials hands, Pezzino calls on the community and its leaders to slow the spread.

He said, “I really think at this point, it’s a question that our community and our leaders jointly need to answer, to what extent are we willing to go and make some sacrifices today to reduce the volume and severity of the problem tomorrow?"

The county also is seeing more cases in school’s, but overall Pezzino said they are “pretty safe.”

Both Pezzino and Department Director, Linda Ochs, are retiring at the end of the year. They said they’re confident the department will have good leadership to continue fighting the virus.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.