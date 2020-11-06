Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook sets goals for third term

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a victory in the race for District 2 Shawnee Co. Commissioner, incumbent Kevin Cook said he has much he wants to have a role in his third term.

Cook, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger John Kabus, the former County Weed Department Director in their race Tuesday.

When asked about his goals for his third term Thursday, Cook said, “We have to set a priority looking at some of our staffing at the Department of Corrections, retention, gaining staff there, continuing the quality of life projects that we got going, attracting new businesses and individuals to Shawnee County has to be a priority”.

Cook said he sees working within COVID-19′s presence will remain a challenge for the foreseeable future.

He wants to hae a balance and public policy and make sure the public’s needs are met.

Cook has held his seat on the Board of County Commissioners since 2013.

District 3 County Commissioner Aaron Mays, a Republican, was elected to a full term and ran unopposed.

