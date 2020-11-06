Rossville football player tests positive for COVID-19

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - As Rossville prepares for a playoff football game, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the undefeated Bulldogs team.

Athletics Director Curt Brecheisen confirmed with 13 News that a Rossville football player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brecheisen wouldn’t comment further on how many other football players came into close contact with the athlete. They also wouldn’t mention how many athletes are in quarantine.

USD 321 Schools Superintendent Kerry Lacock also confirmed this is the first positive case of COVID-19 the school has seen. He went on to say that the school has performed the proper contact-tracing protocols and all student-athletes and faculty members that were in close contact with this positive COVID-19 case will not participate in tonight’s game.

All individuals who were said to have been in close contact with this positive case have entered quarantine for 14 days. Lacock also confirmed that no member of the coaching staff will be quarantining.

Superintendent Lacock said Rossville has notified the team the Bulldogs are playing, Atchison-Maur Hill, and the game will go on as scheduled.

“I’d like to ask for help from the community in making sure that we are lowering the spread in the community," Superintendent Kerry Lacock said. "Because eventually community spread comes into the school and affects our staff and our students. If we want to keep our kids going to school and participating, we need to be responsible.”

Rossville is undefeated on the football season and is the top-ranked team in the Class 2A State football players.

This is a developing story and this story will continue to be updated as more information is made available.

