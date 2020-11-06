Riley County sees dramatic increase in vehicle break-ins

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is seeing a spike in vehicle break-ins over the last month.

With more than 40 reported incidents across the county, Lieutenant Luke Breault with the Riley County Police Department says the public should be extra vigilant with locking vehicles and removing expensive items.

Lieutenant Breault says many of the break-ins have been reported after overnight hours, and many those reported break-ins have been items removed from unlocked vehicles.

In previous cases of vehicle break-ins, the reports are typically from one area or section of the county but that is not the case in the recent reports.

“We’re also seeing a lot of equipment being taken from construction sites and the back of pick-up trucks, and things like that…not isolated to one portion of the city or the county, just really kind of occurring at an increased level throughout the community.” Riley County Police Department, Lieutenant Luke Breault says.

Lieutenant Breault says the public should never hesitate to call 911, if someone or something looks suspicious, so law enforcement can get as much information as possible to help with investigations.

