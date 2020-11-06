Advertisement

Riley County sees dramatic increase in vehicle break-ins

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is seeing a spike in vehicle break-ins over the last month.

With more than 40 reported incidents across the county, Lieutenant Luke Breault with the Riley County Police Department says the public should be extra vigilant with locking vehicles and removing expensive items.

Lieutenant Breault says many of the break-ins have been reported after overnight hours, and many those reported break-ins have been items removed from unlocked vehicles.

In previous cases of vehicle break-ins, the reports are typically from one area or section of the county but that is not the case in the recent reports.

“We’re also seeing a lot of equipment being taken from construction sites and the back of pick-up trucks, and things like that…not isolated to one portion of the city or the county, just really kind of occurring at an increased level throughout the community.” Riley County Police Department, Lieutenant Luke Breault says.

Lieutenant Breault says the public should never hesitate to call 911, if someone or something looks suspicious, so law enforcement can get as much information as possible to help with investigations.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Shawnee Co. moves to ‘uncontrolled’ zone for COVID-19 in latest scorecard
Loose deer feed causes two accidents on I-70
Man killed Tuesday night in head-on crash near Silver Lake
Topeka USD 501 urges preps for possible switch to remote learning

Latest News

Topeka Public Schools BOE updates winter sports plan
ESU basketball teams to shoot “Buckets for Breanna” benefitting 3-year-old cancer fighter
Findings suggest RCPD success in reducing hotspot crime
Stormont Vail reports highest COVID-19 positivity rate yet
Thursday night forecast: 70s continue Friday