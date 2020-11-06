Pretrial Justice Task Force delivers final report to Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ad Hoc Pretrial Justice Task Force has delivered its final report to the Kansas Supreme Court.

Kansas Courts says after two years of rigorous study and collection input from a wide variety of experts and stakeholders, the Ad Hoc Pretrial Justice Task Force has delivered its final report to the Kansas Supreme Court.

According to the Court, the 84-page report gives 19 recommendations including educating courts and the public about liberty as a basic tenet of the criminal justice system, considering amendments to existing laws to allow for more options for pretrial supervision and encouraging the help of counsel at the very first hearing before a judge.

The Court said Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger of the Kansas Court of Appeals served as chair of the task force. It said she said the report reflects the many voices of residents that participated in the review, whether as a member of the task force, an expert or a stakeholder group.

“Everyone involved was deeply committed to thoroughly reviewing pretrial release from all perspectives to identify how Kansas judges can make informed decisions that respect our constitutional freedoms, uphold public safety, and fulfill the objective of getting people to show up for court,” she said. “The report reflects the ideals and concerns shared by all involved.”

According to Arnold-Burger, research shows that at any given moment, a little over half of the people in Kansas jails are there only to await trial, unable or unwilling to post the monetary bond required for release.

“Money bond is one tool judges use to reduce risk of flight, or to ensure the accused appears in court, but other options could be considered,” Arnold-Burger said. “One is pretrial supervision with no-contact conditions, or drug and alcohol testing, which are designed to protect individual and public safety and to encourage the defendant to appear in court as scheduled.”

The Court said the task force grouped its recommendations in categories based on where they apply in the process, from before arrest to trial. It said, for example, the general category covers the need for education about the presumption of innocence and pretrial detention as the exception, as swell the need to collect data to measure the effectiveness of any changes in practice.

According to the Court, the pre-charge category discusses issuing notices to appear rather than arresting people for misdemeanor offenses, connecting those that have mental health or substance abuse issues to needed support before arrest or to treatment as part of a diversion program.

The Court said the release decision category discusses the need for uniform pretrial procedures, increased and earlier access to appointed counsel and piloting more than one pretrial risk assessment approach, after which participating courts would recommend one to use statewide.

According to the Court, the post-charge category discusses the need for post-charge procedures to make sure there is a timely review of release conditions, an option for offenders to voluntarily report after missing a court date to avoid unnecessary arrest, text messages to remind people of their court dates and several options related to pretrial supervision.

The Court said each recommendation includes an explanation of the rationale behind it, costs and funding associated with each, what it would take to implement and a summary of stakeholder concerns.

According to the Court, the Ad Hoc Pretrial Justice Task Force was formed in November of 2018 to examine current pretrial detention practices for criminal defendants in Kansas district courts, as well as alternatives to pretrial detention to ensure public safety and encourage the accused to appear for court proceedings.

The Court said the task force was also asked to compare Kansas practices to effective pretrial detention practices and detention alternatives identified by other courts and to use those comparisons to make best practices for Kansas district courts.

According to the Court, the task force was composed of 15 members, including judges, defense attorneys, prosecutors and supervision officers.

The Court said Chief Justice Marla Luckert received the report on behalf of the Supreme Court and thanked the task force and others for their contributions.

“Best practices for pretrial release and alternatives to detention continue to be a point of state and national discussion, so I’m glad we initiated this comprehensive review when we did,” Luckert said. “This report provides a good foundation for policy discussions as we consider the best ways to manage pretrial concerns in Kansas courts. I appreciate the enormous amount of time and effort put into this report and all the people who played a role in it.”

For the entire executive summary of the report, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.