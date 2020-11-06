New Kansas board guides administration of victim notification system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Kansas advisory board will guide the administration of the victim notification system.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a new advisory board will support the operations of the Kansas Victim Information and Notification Everday system.

According to Schmidt, the Kansas VINE Advisory Board held its first meeting at the end of October via a videoconference. He said he established the board earlier in the year after the Legislature passed a bill in 2019 requiring him to appoint a VINE coordinator, and allowing for the appointment of an advisory board. He said VINE is an automated victim notification system that is free, confidential and voluntary for victims of crime, criminal justice professionals and the public. He said VINE search and notification is specific to adult offenders housed in county jails. He said this does not include the Kansas Department of Corrections inmates housed in state prison facilities, federal prisons or private facilities.

Schmidt said the implementation of VINE is almost complete after five years of work to bring the notification system to 96 of 97 Kansas counties that operate jails. He said the project has been a collaboration among the Office of Attorney General, Kansas Sheriffs' Association, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Appriss Insights. He said VINE is now active in 95 county jails and implementation ina 96th is planned.

According to the Attorney General, VINE is a valuable resource for victims of crime. He said not only does it provide access to information about an offender’s custody ina county jail facility, it also includes the option for that individual to register to get notifications when that offender’s custody status changes like when an offender is released from custody, transferred to another facility or rearrested. He said in 2019, Kansas VINE delivered more than 35,500 notifications to VINE users.

“This partnership and infrastructure is important as we do all we can to inform and assist crime victims,” Schmidt said. “I am confident the VINE Advisory Board will keep the project focused on victims and will be responsive to their needs and concerns.”

Schmidt said the Kansas VINE Advisory Board will explore ways to increase awareness of the system across the state and methods to strengthen its existing support as a valuable resource for victims.

According to Schmidt, the following have been appointed to serve on the board:

Sheriff Sandy Horton (Retired), Executive Director, Kansas Sheriff’s Association

Jennifer Hecker, Executive Director, Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, Inc.

Detective Melissa Burns, DV/Sex Crimes, Investigations Division, Wichita Police Department

Erin Kelley, Senior Manager, Medicaid, Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Joan Proctor, VINE Coordinator, Victim Services Division, Office of the Attorney General

Schmidt said the board will meet quarterly. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.