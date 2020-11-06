Advertisement

Marshall donates to RNC legal fund, calls for transparent election counting

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Marshall has made a donation to the RNC legal fund and called for transparency in election counting.

Roger Marshall says he has donated to the Republican National Convention legal fund and is calling for transparency and counting every legal vote.

“Every legal vote should be counted," said Marshall. "And it should not be hard. Transparency should not be hard. Doing those two things at the same time should not be hard. And it’s necessary in earning the American people’s trust. It’s important that every claim of fraud is fully investigated. And I’m confident that the President’s team will take every action necessary to ensure our democracy is protected. That’s why our team will be donating $20,000 to the RNC legal fund.”

Marshall was elected on Nov. 3 as the Kansas representative in the U.S. Senate.

