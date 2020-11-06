Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce awarded Evergy Hometown Economic Recovery grant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has been awarded an Evergy Hometown Economic Recovery grant.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce says it is excited to announce it is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Evergy Hometown Economic Recovery Program.

According to the Chamber, the grant will help its efforts in promoting Manhattan to potential new residents and helping existing employers in their efforts to recruit and retain key talent.

“This grant will allow us to expand the efforts to attract and retain people to the community,” said Daryn Soldan, director of economic development for the Chamber. “We will be launching a new product in partnership with 502 marketing this winter that will be key to our region’s economic future. We can’t wait to see it implemented.”

“We appreciate our partnership with Evergy and their support of economic development in Manhattan through the Hometown Economic Recovery Program," said Soldan.

The Chamber said over 200 applications were submitted throughout the program, which ended on Oct. 1, with a total of 42 grants awarded in two phases. It said areas of eligibility included small business support, business attraction and retention and workforce training and development.

According to the Chamber, Evergy’s Hometown Economic Recovery Program was part of its overall $2.2 million COVID Customer and Community Relief program announced in May of 2020. It said the program included three efforts including emergency relief, economic recovery and customer assistance. It said Evergy’s COVID Relief program pledge is in addition to the annual $6 million provided in community support.

A full list of recipients can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.