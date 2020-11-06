KLETC graduates 269th Basic Training Class
YODER, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center has graduated its 269th Basic Training Class.
The University of Kansas says 22 new law enforcement officers graduated from its Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Oct. 9 at a ceremony held in its Integrity Auditorium.
KU said James Murphy of the Ellis Police Department was the graduating class president. It said Michael Turenne, KLETC senior instructor of police and class coordinator for the 269th Basic Training Class, was the speaker of the ceremony.
According to KU, Gage Wilson of the Clay Center Police Department walked, ran or biked over 200 miles during his time at the KLETC and was honored as a member of the 200 Mile Club. It said Joshua Price of the Herington Police Department was recognized as the class “Top Shot.”
KU said graduates receive certificates of course completion from the KLETC and Kansa law enforcement certification from the Kansa Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training. It said the training course fulfills state requirements for law enforcement training. It said classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.
According to KU, the KLETC was established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968 and it trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
KU said around 300 officers enroll each year in the KLETCs 14 week basic training programs. It said the KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year.
According to KU, graduates began their training in July of 2020, represented 19 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across the state. It said graduates that gave permission to release their names are listed below:
- Allen
- Seth Pollet, Allen County Sheriff’s Office
- Joseph Stotler, Allen County Sheriff’s Office
- Elijah Farran, Iola Police Department
- Chautauqua
- Esiquio Avalos, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
- Clay
- Gage Wilson, Clay Center Police Department
- Crawford
- Jesse Snider, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office
- Dickinson
- Joshua Price, Herington Police Department
- Doniphan
- Rachel Hirtler, Elwood Police Department
- Ellis
- Ty McCulloch, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office
- James Murphy, Ellis Police Department
- Franklin
- Anthony Dougan, Ottawa Police Department
- Roy Larson, Ottawa Police Department
- Geary
- Belinda Gatlin, Grandview Plaza Police Department
- Jackson
- Tanner Lemery, Prairie Band Pottawatomi Tribal Police
- Linn
- Barbara Cochran, Pleasanton Police Department
- Miami
- Mason Lamb, Louisburg Police Department
- Justin Lewis, Miami County Sheriff’s Office
- Nemaha
- Baxter Defore, Seneca Police Department
- Sedgwick
- Lindsy Eash, Mulvane Police Department
- Sumner
- Brett Sarchet, Belle Plaine Police Department
- Thomas
- Alicia Gines, Colby Police Department
- Wilson
- Matthew Walker, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
