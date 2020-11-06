KLETC graduates 269th Basic Training Class

YODER, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center has graduated its 269th Basic Training Class.

The University of Kansas says 22 new law enforcement officers graduated from its Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Oct. 9 at a ceremony held in its Integrity Auditorium.

KU said James Murphy of the Ellis Police Department was the graduating class president. It said Michael Turenne, KLETC senior instructor of police and class coordinator for the 269th Basic Training Class, was the speaker of the ceremony.

According to KU, Gage Wilson of the Clay Center Police Department walked, ran or biked over 200 miles during his time at the KLETC and was honored as a member of the 200 Mile Club. It said Joshua Price of the Herington Police Department was recognized as the class “Top Shot.”

KU said graduates receive certificates of course completion from the KLETC and Kansa law enforcement certification from the Kansa Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training. It said the training course fulfills state requirements for law enforcement training. It said classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

According to KU, the KLETC was established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968 and it trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KU said around 300 officers enroll each year in the KLETCs 14 week basic training programs. It said the KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year.

According to KU, graduates began their training in July of 2020, represented 19 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across the state. It said graduates that gave permission to release their names are listed below:

Allen Seth Pollet, Allen County Sheriff’s Office Joseph Stotler, Allen County Sheriff’s Office Elijah Farran, Iola Police Department

Chautauqua Esiquio Avalos, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office

Clay Gage Wilson, Clay Center Police Department

Crawford Jesse Snider, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

Dickinson Joshua Price, Herington Police Department

Doniphan Rachel Hirtler, Elwood Police Department

Ellis Ty McCulloch, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office James Murphy, Ellis Police Department

Franklin Anthony Dougan, Ottawa Police Department Roy Larson, Ottawa Police Department

Geary Belinda Gatlin, Grandview Plaza Police Department

Jackson Tanner Lemery, Prairie Band Pottawatomi Tribal Police

Linn Barbara Cochran, Pleasanton Police Department

Miami Mason Lamb, Louisburg Police Department Justin Lewis, Miami County Sheriff’s Office

Nemaha Baxter Defore, Seneca Police Department

Sedgwick Lindsy Eash, Mulvane Police Department

Sumner Brett Sarchet, Belle Plaine Police Department

Thomas Alicia Gines, Colby Police Department

Wilson Matthew Walker, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.



