KHP seeks witnesses of Scott Co. fatality collision

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses of a fatality crash in Scott County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it is looking for help from the public to locate witnesses of a fatality crash that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 4, around 1:37 p.m. It said the crash happened on U.S. 83, near mile marker 94.7 in Scott Co.

According to KHP, the patrol officer was notified that three vehicles were involved in the crash. It said the vehicles involved were a Chevrolet pickup truck, a Freightliner truck tractor and semi-trailer, and a Peterbilt truck tractor and semi-trailer. It said two people were pronounced deceased as a result of the collision.

KHP said if anyone has information regarding the collision or if they have photos or videos of the crash on Nov. 4, they should call the KHP at 620-276-3201.

KHP said it is appreciative of the public’s help.

