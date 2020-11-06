Advertisement

KCC holds public hearing on solar rates

(MGN)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans using solar power panels “zoomed” the Kansas Corporation Commission Thursday night to express their opposition to an Evergy rate increase plan.

Evergy is asking for a $3/month fee and a $35/month minimum bill to solar panel users. Many say conservation is their motivation. State Representative Stephanie Clayton added Kansans should not be penalized for trying to save money by going solar.

One speaker told the KCC that Evergy is buying back customers' excess solar energy at a fraction of its value, then selling it for a profit.

“Last month, as a DG customer, I produced in excess of 632kw of energy,” Scott Nauman said. “I returned that to Evergy. They paid me $4.45 for this, they then charged other customers $46.45 for the same electricity, making a profit of $42.”

Evergy’s first rate plan was sent back to the KCC. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled this year, rates Evergy-Kansas Central charged for residential generated power were not in line with Kansas law.

