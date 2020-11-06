KC man one of 60 charged in Minnesota in national telemarketing fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is one of 60 that have been charged in a $300 million national telemarketing fraud scheme in Minnesota.

U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Erica H. MacDonald, has announced three separate indictments charging 60 defendants for their roles in a $300 million nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable victims. She said the charges include conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud and violating the Senior Citizens Against Marketing Scams Act of 1994. She said the defendants are from 14 different states, 16 judicial districts and two Canadian provinces.

“This case represents the largest elder fraud scheme in the nation. More than 150,000 elderly and vulnerable victims across the United States have been identified in what is essentially a criminal class action,” said United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where fraudsters are willing to take advantage of seniors, who are often trusting and polite. It’s my hope that this prosecution is a call for vigilance and caution. Combatting elder fraud and abuse is one of the Justice Department’s top priorities and I applaud our investigative partners for their grit and dedication in tackling, at the systemic level, this widespread fraud.”

“The thieving greed of fraudsters who target senior citizens knows no bounds,” said FBI Minneapolis Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul. “Using a tactic like telemarketing magazine sales, these deceitful scam artists bilk hard-earned money from their aging victims – leaving so many financially devastated in their retirement years and without recourse for recovery. The FBI is working intently to help ensure our elderly fellow citizens are protected and not defrauded.”

“When the U.S. Mail is used for the purposes of committing fraud, and in this case, a particularly insidious type of fraud- elder fraud, it’s the job of the Postal Inspection Service to aggressively investigate and ensure America’s confidence in the integrity of the U.S. Mail,” said Inspector in Charge Ruth Mendonҫa.

According to MacDonald, allegations in the indictments and documents filed with the court over the past two decades, the defendants devised and carried out a telemarketing scheme to defraud over 150,000 victim consumers within the U.S., many of which are elderly and vulnerable. She said the scheme was carried out by a network of dozens of fraudulent magazine companies located throughout the U.S. and Canada. She said the companies operated telemarketing call centers where their employees made calls using deceptive sales scripts that were made to defraud victim consumers by encouraged them, through a series of lies and misrepresentations, into making large or repeat payments to the companies.

MacDonald said the indictments allege that the defendants used fraudulent sales scripts to carry out their scheme. She said many of them used fraudulent renewal scripts in which they falsely claimed to be calling from the victim consumer’s existing magazine subscription company about an existing magazine subscription package. She said they often claimed to be calling with an offer to reduce the monthly cost of an existing subscription. She said in reality, the company had no ties to the victim consumers and was actually falsely signing the victim consumers up for expensive and entirely new magazine subscriptions.

According to MacDonald, the results of the scheme were that a single consumer went from having one magazine subscription to, at times, over a dozen, all with different fake magazine companies, each sold under the guise of reducing the consumer’s monthly rate.

MacDonald said United States v. Rahm, et al., 20-cr-232, charges 43 defendants with carrying out a conspiracy to use the fake renewal scripts to defraud over 125,000 victims out of over $300 million.

According to MacDonald, furthermore, the indictment alleges that some of the defendants employed cancellation scripts. She said these scripts targeted those who had previously fallen victim to a fraud magazine sales scam. She said taking advantage of the victims' desperation to make the subscriptions stop, defendants used the cancellation script to falsely claim to be calling from the magazine “cancellation department." She said the defendants offered to consolidate and cancel the victim consumers existing magazine subscriptions and to pay off their outstanding balance in exchange for a large lump sum payment. She said in reality, the companies had no relationship with the victim consumer who did not owe any money to the company. She said the balances owed were completely false and the defendants stole the victims' money.

MacDonald said United States v. Timmerman et al., 20-cr-233, charges nine defendants that worked for one of three Canadian companies that used the cancellation script to defraud over 20,000 victim consumers in the U.S. out of around $30 million.

According to MacDonald, United States v. Mathias et al., 20-cr-231, charges eight defendants in Mississippi and Georgia who used the cancellation script to defraud over 13,000 victims of around $4.5 million.

MacDonald said the indictments charge defendants at all levels of conspiracies, including Scheme Leaders, Company Owners, Call Center managers, Telemarketers and Lead Brokers. She said the Scheme Leaders provided services to companies involved in fake magazine sales, including customer relationship management software programs that tracked orders, sales and other information for companies involved in the scheme. She said Scheme Leaders also provided leads to the Company Owners and sent out confirmation letters, invoices, bills and collections letters to victim consumers who had been defrauded by fake magazine sales companies. She said the Company Owners operated telemarketing call centers and gave lead lists and fake scripts to their employees. She said the companies were operating in Minnesota, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, California, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, North Carolina and Arkansas. She said the Call Center managers trained the telemarketers to use the fake scripts to defraud the victims. She said the indictment also charges Lead Brokers who bought and sold lead lists of victim consumers to fraudulent magazine sales companies. She said many of the consumers were elderly and susceptible to fraudulent and deceptive sales tactics and particularly valuable to companies engaged in fake sales.

According to MacDonald, the lead lists commanded a significant premium and sold for as much as $10 to $15 per name.

MacDonald said among those charged was Russell Jason Rahm, 50, of Kansas City. She said he was the owner and Chief Executive Officer of several Kansas based companies involved with the fake magazine sales and is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and violating the SCAMS Act.

MacDonald said she thanks the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their collaboration and skilled investigative work in bringing the indictments. Additionally, she said assistance was given by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.

