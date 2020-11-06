Kansas Red Wave to protest at State Capital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Red Wave, a Republican group in Kansas, will be protesting at the State Capital on Monday.

Kansas Red Wave, a Kansas Republican group, says in a Facebook event group that it will be protesting outside the State Capital on Monday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m.

The group does not seem to have a specific reason for protesting, while it says it wants Governor Laura Kelly to know they stand with President Donald Trump.

The group said it wants Gov. Kelly to see the event from her office and not from a television screen.

