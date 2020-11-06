Kansas reaches over 97,000 cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen over 97,000 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 dashboard shows that the state has experienced the loss of 1,166 Kansans to COVID-19, which is 79 more deaths related to the virus than Wednesday.

The dashboard also shows that the state has a total of 97,633 cases of COVID-19, which is 5,418 more cases than on Wednesday.

According to the KDHE, there have been 4,067 hospitalizations related to the virus, 83 more hospitalizations from Wednesday.

The dashboard shows that Kansas is seeing a case rate of 33.51 per 1,000 population with a daily case diagnosis rate of 1,254. It also shows that the monthly percent positive rate is at 19%.

Under the clusters tab, the dashboard shows that there are 297 active clusters in the state with the highest totals of cases being in corrections, long-term care facilities, meat packing, private businesses and colleges or universities.

The dashboard shows that Shawnee County has clusters stemming from the Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital with 19 cases, Brewster Place with 5 cases, Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab Center with 8 cases, Rossville Healthcare and Rehab with 5 cases and the Legacy on 10th Avenue with 5 cases.

