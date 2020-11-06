Kansas community mental health centers awarded Tower Foundation grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Tower Foundation has awarded grants to Kansas community mental health centers.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Tower Mental Health Foundation has awarded a total of $39,000 in grants to 26 community mental health centers to help with providing services across the state of Kansas.

According to Schmidt, in lieu of the Foundation’s usual grant application process, the board has approved $1,500 cash awards to help offset some of the extra expenses necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic on the community mental health centers.

Schmidt said the Tower Mental Health Foundation of Kansas was created from an agreement between the attorney general’s office and the Menninger Foundation in 2007. He said it offers support to organizations providing mental health services in Kansas. He said he is the sole member of the Foundation, which is staffed by the office of the attorney general. He said the Foundation’s board of directors is made up of nine Kansans with an interest in mental health issues. He said Dr. Walter Menninger serves as an emeritus member of the board.

According to Schmidt, the recipients of the grants are as follows:

Bert Nash Community Health Center, Inc., Lawrence

Central Kansas Mental Health Center, Salina

Comcare of Sedgwick County, Wichita

Community Mental Health Center of Crawford County, Pittsburg

Compass Behavioral Health, Garden City

Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness, Emporia

Elizabeth Layton Center, Ottawa

Family Service and Guidance Center, Topeka

Four County Mental Health Center, Independence

High Plains Mental Health Center, Hays

Horizons Mental Health Center, Hutchinson

Iroquois Center for Human Development, Greensburg

Johnson County Mental Health Center, Mission

Kanza Mental Health and Guidance Center, Hiawatha

Labette Center for Mental Health Services, Parsons

Pawnee Mental Health Services, Manhattan

Prairie View, Inc., Newton

South Central Mental Health Counseling Center, Inc., Augusta

Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, Iola

Southwest Guidance Center, Liberal

Spring River Mental Health and Wellness, Inc., Riverton

Sumner Mental Health Center, Wellington

The Center for Counseling and Consultation, Great Bend

The Guidance Center, Inc., Leavenworth

Valeo Behavioral Healthcare, Topeka

Wyandot Behavioral Health Network, Kansas City, Kansas

