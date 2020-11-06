Kansas community mental health centers awarded Tower Foundation grants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Tower Foundation has awarded grants to Kansas community mental health centers.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Tower Mental Health Foundation has awarded a total of $39,000 in grants to 26 community mental health centers to help with providing services across the state of Kansas.
According to Schmidt, in lieu of the Foundation’s usual grant application process, the board has approved $1,500 cash awards to help offset some of the extra expenses necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic on the community mental health centers.
Schmidt said the Tower Mental Health Foundation of Kansas was created from an agreement between the attorney general’s office and the Menninger Foundation in 2007. He said it offers support to organizations providing mental health services in Kansas. He said he is the sole member of the Foundation, which is staffed by the office of the attorney general. He said the Foundation’s board of directors is made up of nine Kansans with an interest in mental health issues. He said Dr. Walter Menninger serves as an emeritus member of the board.
According to Schmidt, the recipients of the grants are as follows:
- Bert Nash Community Health Center, Inc., Lawrence
- Central Kansas Mental Health Center, Salina
- Comcare of Sedgwick County, Wichita
- Community Mental Health Center of Crawford County, Pittsburg
- Compass Behavioral Health, Garden City
- Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness, Emporia
- Elizabeth Layton Center, Ottawa
- Family Service and Guidance Center, Topeka
- Four County Mental Health Center, Independence
- High Plains Mental Health Center, Hays
- Horizons Mental Health Center, Hutchinson
- Iroquois Center for Human Development, Greensburg
- Johnson County Mental Health Center, Mission
- Kanza Mental Health and Guidance Center, Hiawatha
- Labette Center for Mental Health Services, Parsons
- Pawnee Mental Health Services, Manhattan
- Prairie View, Inc., Newton
- South Central Mental Health Counseling Center, Inc., Augusta
- Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, Iola
- Southwest Guidance Center, Liberal
- Spring River Mental Health and Wellness, Inc., Riverton
- Sumner Mental Health Center, Wellington
- The Center for Counseling and Consultation, Great Bend
- The Guidance Center, Inc., Leavenworth
- Valeo Behavioral Healthcare, Topeka
- Wyandot Behavioral Health Network, Kansas City, Kansas
