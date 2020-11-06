Advertisement

K-State commencements to be held virtually

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University graduation commencements will now be held virtually.

Kansas State University says it will now hold its upcoming graduation commencements virtually due to a projected surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. It said it will be hosting streamlined ceremonies from Nov. 20 - 22. It said all ceremonies will be livestreamed from its website.

K-State said the graduation commencement schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, November 20, 2020
    • Graduate School - Session 1
    • Graduate School - Session 2
    • College of Education
      • 7:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum
    • Kansas State Polytechnic Campus
      • 7 p.m., Student Life Center          2310 Centennial Road, Salina KS, 67401
  • Saturday, November 21, 2020
    • Carl R. Ice College of Engineering
      • 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum
    • College of Health and Human Sciences
      • 1 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum
    • College of Business Administration
      • 5 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum
  • Sunday, November 22, 2020
    • College of Agriculture
      • 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum
    • College of Arts and Sciences - Session 1
    • College of Arts and Sciences - Session 2

According to the University, all 2020 graduates must have completed the commencement RSVP by Oct. 16, 2020. It said no families or guests will be allowed at the ceremonies, but they will be able to watch virtually here.

