K-State commencements to be held virtually

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University graduation commencements will now be held virtually.

Kansas State University says it will now hold its upcoming graduation commencements virtually due to a projected surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. It said it will be hosting streamlined ceremonies from Nov. 20 - 22. It said all ceremonies will be livestreamed from its website.

K-State said the graduation commencement schedule is as follows:

Friday, November 20, 2020 Graduate School - Session 1 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum Session 1 participants Graduate School - Session 2 4 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum Session 2 participants College of Education 7:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum Kansas State Polytechnic Campus 7 p.m., Student Life Center 2310 Centennial Road, Salina KS, 67401

Saturday, November 21, 2020 Carl R. Ice College of Engineering 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum College of Health and Human Sciences 1 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum College of Business Administration 5 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum

Sunday, November 22, 2020 College of Agriculture 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum College of Arts and Sciences - Session 1 1 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum Session 1 participants College of Arts and Sciences - Session 2 5 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum Session 2 participants



According to the University, all 2020 graduates must have completed the commencement RSVP by Oct. 16, 2020. It said no families or guests will be allowed at the ceremonies, but they will be able to watch virtually here.

