Hayden sees almost 5% of students test positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School has seen 5% of its students test positive for COVID-19, while 30% are in quarantine.

Hayden Catholic High School says as mentioned before, Shawnee County Health officials were concerned about recent increases in COVID-19 cases around the county. It said new numbers show that cases continue to increase. It said the Shawnee Co. Community Scorecard shows that index score at a high of 21.

Currently, the school says it has less than 5% of students that have tested positive for COVID-19. It said as a result of the tests and contact tracing, 20% of its students and faculty have been required to quarantine, however, many families have voluntarily quarantined their students, resulting in 30% of the student body as a whole being in quarantine.

Hayden said while it would have preferred to exit its Hybrid phase, given the recent increase in cases, those in quarantine and community spread, it believes the Remote phase is the best course of action for the community. It said its new schedule is as follows:

Monday, November 9, is a flex day (Note: this has been revised - See below)

Tuesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 12 will be an A Day

Wednesday, November 11 and Friday, November 13 will be a B Day

Friday, November 13, we will review the scorecard data along with monitoring our school parameters to determine the phase for November 16- November 20

According to Hayden, the Remote phase rules can be found in its WOW Plan. It said it does not believe that its Friday night football game will be affected by the decision. It said it is still adhering to SNCO event guidelines and vouchers are required to purchase a ticket.

The game can be watched online here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.