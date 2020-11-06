Gov. Kelly attends Turner Diagonal Interchange ribbon-cutting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly traveled to Kansas City to attend the Turner Diagonal Interchange ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Governor Laura Kelly says she joined national, state and local officials in celebrating the completion of the Turner Diagonal Interchange project in Wyandotte County.

“I’m honored to celebrate the completion of the Turner Diagonal interchange, a project that represents both immediate improvements for Kansans and long-term economic growth,” said Governor Kelly. “This new interchange will open nearly 300 acres of land for private development, and we anticipate the creation of over 2,500 jobs in the immediate area.”

According to Gov. Kelly, at the event speakers included herself, Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary and Director of the Kansas Turnpike Authority Julie Lorenz and U.S. Representative Sharice Davids. She said the event also included a video with remarks from U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Unified Government of Wyandotte County Mayor David Alvey and NorthPoint Development Chief Marketing Officer Brent Miles.

“By utilizing a design-build approach, this project was completed 20 months faster than it would have been using traditional methods,” said Secretary Lorenz. “Thanks to partnerships among the private sector and all levels of government, we were able to deliver a great project in record time, which will improve safety, generate economic growth and provide more transportation options for Kansans.”

Gov. Kelly said the Turner Diagonal Project was awarded a federal BUILD grant for $13 million, making up 46% of the project funding. She said the remainder of the project costs were funded by commitments from the Unified Government, KDOT and PointNorth Development.

“The Turner Diagonal Interchange sits at the crossroads of the country. It provides better access to businesses and allows freight traffic to move more efficiently and safely through the corridor – and on to the rest of America,” Rep. Sharice Davids said. “We’ve already seen it draw good-paying jobs to the area and it will continue to benefit Wyandotte County and the surrounding communities.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the Turner Diagonal Interchange is a two days drove form 85% of the U.S. population. She said the location services 65,000 vehicles per day, 25% of which are trucks, and is close to other major highways. She said the new design of the Turner Diagonal Interchange will now meet community needs and the surrounding area.

Gov. Kelly said the existing interchange has been reconfigured to a Diverging Diamond Interchange, allowing the release of KTA and KDOT right of way and opening up 300 acres of land for economic development and job creation. She said the new interchange gives better access to businesses along Turner Diagonal, improves safety and allows traffic to move easily through the corridor. She said the project added a new shared-use path and sidewalk from Riverview Ave. through the new DDI and connects to existing sidewalks at State Ave. She said the project also addressed freight parking at the truck staging facilities west of the interchange.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.