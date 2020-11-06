Friday night forecast: The mild weather continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mild weather with highs in the 70s continue through Monday before a cold front brings a major cool down on Tuesday. Winds will be increasing each day through Sunday but staying breezy Monday and Tuesday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Areas of fog possible mainly west of a line from Marysville down to Emporia. Lows in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Morning fog otherwise plenty of afternoon sun. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 20-35, gusts up to 40 mph.

Monday and Tuesday the winds will stay breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday will have scattered showers throughout the day with highs remaining mild in the 70s (60s for those areas that get rain). Rain and even t-storms become likely Monday night into Tuesday morning with a wintry mix mainly in north-central Kansas as colder air continues to move during the day Tuesday. Highs will be much colder in the 40s, low 50s if precipitation moves out by the afternoon giving some areas some sun.

Sunny skies are expected by Wednesday with highs in the 50s (with morning temperatures below freezing) before the next storm system brings another round of rain Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Taking Action:

With dense fog this morning, make sure you keep your headlights on and give yourself extra time for your commute. Winds will be increasing each day through Sunday with gusts around 40 mph by the second half of the weekend. Stay updated on the early week storm system. The highest chance of rain is Monday night into Tuesday morning however some areas will get rain Monday as well.

