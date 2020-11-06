Friday forecast: The mild weather continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mild weather with highs in the 70s continue through Monday before a cold front brings a major cool down on Tuesday. Winds will be increasing each day through Sunday but staying breezy Monday and Tuesday.

In the short term cloud cover is the biggest uncertainty. Models are indicating this morning will have fog mainly southeast of the turnpike. There are also indications of fog mainly west of HWY 75 for Saturday morning and just more clouds in general Sunday into Monday. How much clouds there are will really just determine whether temperatures will stay in the low 70s or warm up in the mid to even upper 70s.

There’s also the question of rain Monday with scattered showers expected to start the week before becoming widespread Monday night. The other factor is how quickly precipitation moves out on Tuesday and how cold the temperatures will be for a possibility of a wintry mix. Even if there were to be a wintry mix, impacts on the roads aren’t expected with how warm it’s been recently and surface temperatures staying above freezing (temperatures do get below freezing Tuesday night but precipitation will be long gone by then).

Today: Fog especially southeast of the turnpike this morning otherwise mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Areas of fog possible mainly west of a line from Marysville down to Emporia. Lows in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Morning fog otherwise plenty of afternoon sun. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 20-35, gusts up to 40 mph.

Monday and Tuesday the winds will stay breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday will have scattered showers throughout the day with highs remaining mild in the 70s (60s for those areas that get rain). Rain and even t-storms become likely Monday night into Tuesday morning with a wintry mix mainly in north-central Kansas as colder air continues to move during the day Tuesday. Highs will be much colder in the 40s, low 50s if precipitation moves out by the afternoon giving some areas some sun.

Sunny skies are expected by Wednesday with highs in the 50s (with morning temperatures below freezing) before the next storm system brings another round of rain Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Taking Action:

Winds will be increasing each day through Sunday with gusts around 40 mph by the second half of the weekend.

Stay updated on the early week storm system. The highest chance of rain is Monday night into Tuesday morning however some areas will get rain Monday as well.



