Findings suggest RCPD success in reducing hotspot crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Researchers from George Mason University say the Riley Co. Police Dept.’s recent strategies in crime hotspots has actually reduced the crime in those areas.

RCPD Director Dennis Butler says the findings are significant because efforts to focus on hotspots typically just move that crime to other places.

The findings will be presented at the Department’s law board meeting on November 16th. That meeting will be streamed live on RCPD’s Facebook page.

