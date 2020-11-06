Advertisement

Fatal accident shuts down U.S. 24 and U.S. 75 temporarily

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatal accident shut down lanes of Hwy 75 temporarily.

Kansas Highway Patrol says one person is dead after an accident on Hwy 75, just past Hwy 24. They say the driver was heading northbound when they lost control and rolled off to the side of the highway several times.

KHP is investigating the accident.

Both lanes have since been reopened, but drivers are advised to drive cautiously.

