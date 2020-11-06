ESU basketball teams to shoot “Buckets for Breanna” benefitting 3-year-old cancer fighter

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State basketball players will spend 24 hours this weekend shooting free throws to benefit a local three-year-old fighting cancer.

Along with raising awareness for childhood cancer, “Buckets for Breanna” will raise funds for Breanna McBride, the daughter Darren and Victoria McBride. Darren was a Sports Information student assistant at Emporia State from 1998-2002.

In early September, Breanna was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells.

“We are very much looking forward to this event for Breanna and her family,” ESU women’s basketball coach Toby Wynn said. “Being able to support her through basketball with this Free Throw-A-Thon is something that Craig (Doty), myself, and our teams are very excited about being able to do. We all hope this will provide her and her family with some funds to help them during this time.”

“We are thrilled to be able to participate in a great cause. We always talk about taking care of the community in which you live in,” Emporia State men’s coach Craig Doty said. “A member of our Emporia State family is sick and needs help. To bring awareness, raise funds, and be supportive of Breanna is the least we can do to support and help. Toby and his team had an awesome idea with this fundraiser.”

Starting at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, ESU men’s and women’s basketball players will take turns shooting free throws for 24 hours straight., ending at noon on Sunday. Each player will shoot for one hour throughout the day-long marathon.

To donate, people can either contribute a set amount or pledge for each shot made. Donations can also be made online on the Battling With Breanna GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.