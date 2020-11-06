Emporia Public Schools reverse previous plans to expand in-person classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Public School District is backtracking on their recent decision to bring more students back to the classroom.

According to KVOE radio, the USD 253 Board of Education postponed moving into their third phase Thrusday night during a special meeting.

Last week, the same board went against the recommendation of the district’s COVID-19 Advisory Panel to move forward in the process.

In phase three, 50% of the students would be allowed to return to the Middle and High Schools for in-person classes for one day per week.

Under phase two, only 25% of students go to in-person classes one day per week.

Board Member Art Gutierrez, who voted in favor of moving forward last week told KVOE that due to the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases that he could not support his original decision.

Phase two will remain in effect until further notice.

