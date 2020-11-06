Advertisement

Emporia Public Schools reverse previous plans to expand in-person classes

The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education voted 5-0 to fire Emporia High head football coach Corby Milleson Wednesday night, according to a report by the Emporia Gazzette.
The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education voted 5-0 to fire Emporia High head football coach Corby Milleson Wednesday night, according to a report by the Emporia Gazzette.(WIBW)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Public School District is backtracking on their recent decision to bring more students back to the classroom.

According to KVOE radio, the USD 253 Board of Education postponed moving into their third phase Thrusday night during a special meeting.

Last week, the same board went against the recommendation of the district’s COVID-19 Advisory Panel to move forward in the process.

In phase three, 50% of the students would be allowed to return to the Middle and High Schools for in-person classes for one day per week.

Under phase two, only 25% of students go to in-person classes one day per week.

Board Member Art Gutierrez, who voted in favor of moving forward last week told KVOE that due to the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases that he could not support his original decision.

Phase two will remain in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. moves to ‘uncontrolled’ zone for COVID-19 in latest scorecard
Teen bound over on murder charge in East Topeka wreck
Two killed in three-vehicle crash on Wednesday in western Kansas
Topeka USD 501 urges preps for possible switch to remote learning
Police chase ends at busy Manhattan intersection

Latest News

Shawnee Co. DA to review weekend shooting that sent three teens to hospital
Friday forecast: The mild weather continues
13 News This Morning At 6AM Birthday Club/Braggin Wall 11-06-20
Staying warm through Monday