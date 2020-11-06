Duo forms friendship through music, mental health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hip hop artist and a retired psychiatrist forged a friendship based on the power of music.

S.J. Hazim and Dr. Walt Menninger both believe music plays a vital role in mental health - even if they go about it quite differently!

Dr. Walt prefers classical music.

“I couldn’t tune in to hip hop,” he said.

S.J. says hip hop is his love, and has a theory on Dr. Walt’s reluctance.

“He never had a rap interpreter!” S.J. says.

Through music, the duo forged a seemingly unlikely friendship

“(S.J.) has opened my eyes and my ears in remarkable ways,” Dr. Walt said.

A mutual friend brought Dr. Walt to a see a performance by S.J. in February. Dr. Walt says he was fascinated by how the music and message connected with the young people in the audience. The two spoke afterward, got together a few days later, and have been friends ever since.

“He’s been an icon forever,” S.J. said.

The show Dr. Walt saw was an early version of “I Pressed On.” S.J. will debut the album and book in

a performance at 2 p.m. Saturday. Nov. 7, at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

“I Pressed On is really my journey through life,” S. J. said. “I’ve dealt with depression. I’ve dealt with anxiety. I’ve dealt with living for other people’s acceptance, and when that didn’t happen, I felt rejected. So it’s a true look at my inner thoughts and my inner feelings and my inner battles.”

S.J. was involved in music before, and says his therapist encouraged him to start writing again. As the words flowed, he realized perhaps others - especially young people - could learn from his experiences.

“Hip hop gets a bad rap - pun intended. I want to change that. I want to change that narrative,” he said. “I believe when you’re inspired, it does something to you to give you a purpose to move on.”

While he may not get the beat, Dr. Walt understands S.J.’s journey. He says music therapy always was an important part of treatment at the Menninger Clinic.

“There is value in being able to safely express feelings,” he said. “Music allows another way to get a picture of different cultures, different lives, as well as to express some aspects of our own."

“The common ground has been the truth inside of the music, or somebody relaying their truth inside of the music for other people to enjoy,” S.J. said.

As for whether Dr. Walt considers himself a hip hop fan now?

“Well, I’m... I’m learning!” he laughed.

S.J. will honor Dr. Walt during Saturday’s performance for his contributions to mental health. Tickets are $25, but free for those 18 and younger.

S.J. also is working with the Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas program to develop the album and book into a curriculum.

