Caught on video: Car goes airborne, crashes in Conn. parking lot

By WJAR Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAWCATUCK, Conn. (WJAR) - On 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Hamm’s Wine Cellar owner Thuy Phoumindr, who lives next door to her business, was woken up by a bang.

“Sounded like a boom, like very loud,” she said.

What transpired was all caught on camera. A vehicle went airborne into her garage shed before landing upright in the parking lot of the liquor store.

Stonington Police said the vehicle was traveling south when it came around the corner veering off the road into the abandoned parking lot.

It crashed through a fence, went into the air for about 40 feet before crashing on top of the garage shed and finally coming to a stop in the Hamm’s parking lot below.

It happened at night when the lot was empty. If the car had landed there during the day, the story might have ended tragically.

“So lucky the car happened at night (because) we have a lot of customer park outside can be a lot of people that hurt,” Phoumindr said.

The Pawcatuck Fire Department pulled the driver and the passenger from the vehicle. They were both taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash and if the driver may have been under the influence.

“Very scary, yeah, I think he drove maybe 60 miles per hour. Yeah, the police told me that,” Phoumindr said.

Her Porsche that was in the garage shed at the time of the crash escaped with only minor damages. She says she’s grateful the shed didn’t collapse on her Porsche.

Phoumindr has owned this business for 16 years and recently opened T Quinn’s Cuisine. She’s never seen anything like this: “This (is) the first time, like, very scary.”

