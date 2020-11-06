Capper Foundation hosts virtual 100th Anniversary Gala

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation is hosting its 100th Anniversary Gala virtually.

The Capper Foundation says it hopes residents will be able to join them virtually for its 100th Anniversary Gala on Nov. 7, at 5 p.m.

The Foundation said guests will hear from Senators Pat Roberts and Bob Dole, Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers, its Board of Trustees and other guests as it celebrates 10 decades of service to those with disabilities across the state of Kansas.

According to the Foundation, the gala will take viewers on a journey, telling the story of its beginnings to current issues. It said it will toast to the next 100 years as well.

The event can be watched on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. on its Facebook page. It said those that miss the 5 p.m. event will be able to catch it again starting at 5:45 p.m. on its Youtube channel. It said it will also post the entirety of the gala on its website on Monday, Nov. 9.

