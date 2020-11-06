8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet to discuss seeking nominees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet via telephone conference on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 8:30 a.m., to discuss seeking more nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Geary County which will be created by the retirement of Judge Charles Zimmerman on Jan. 11, 2021.

According to the Commission, it only received two nominations by its Nov. 5, 12 p.m. deadline.

The Commission said the 8th Judicial District is made up of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

According to the Commission, the meeting will be open to the public. It said to listen, dial in and enter the conference code as follows:

1-877-400-9499

conference code 2199381974

Kansas law dictates that a district magistrate judge be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The Commission said it will seek nominations, then meet to interview them. It said interviews will be open to the public. It said it will then appoint a district magistrate judge.

According to the Commission, after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election stay in the position. It said if retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Kansas Courts said the 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Kevin Harris of Abilene, Ashley Iverson of Alta Vista, Douglas Thomson of Chapman, Darrell Miller of Dwight, James Hefley of Hillsboro, Keith Henry of Junction City, Edwin Wheeler Jr. of Marion and Eric Coffman of Milford.

