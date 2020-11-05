Wednesday’s Child - A’kiyrah

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beautiful inside and out is how we describe our Wednesday’s Child this week. Her name is A’kiyrah.

This lovely young lady is 12 years old. Her case worker says “she’s a beautiful soul.” She calls her “fun, loving and outgoing - not to mention smart and passionate.”

A’kiyrah is good at dancing, singing and making friends. She loves music, and even plays the violin. She also likes board games and sports, and loves to draw – which is probably why art is her favorite subject in school.

She’s proud of making good grades, and being nice to others. A’kiyrah would love to share her kindness with an adoptive family. She says, she’d like to be part of a family that’s loving, kind and nice – just like A’kiyrah is!

If you’d like more information on A’kiyrah, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.