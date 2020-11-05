Washburn University cancels exhibition games

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has canceled its exhibition football games due to positive COVID-19 tests. The games were scheduled for November 7 against Northwest Missouri and November 14 against Central Missouri.

The University said after contact tracing the 15 players who tested positive, the team did not have enough players to compete in either game after the 14-day quarantine period. The games will not be rescheduled.

“We are disappointed for our fans who were looking forward to seeing us and Northwest Missouri play this weekend,” athletic director Loren Ferre' said. “However, with the numbers of players who will now be in quarantine, and for the safety of the Northwest players and coaching staff as well as Central Missouri’s program next week, we will not be able to field a complete team. We will look forward to playing this spring when our football program returns to the field.” “Our players did a very good job of preparing to play the two games,” Ichabod head coach Craig Schurig said.

“We had good practices and we were excited to see our guys compete against NWMSU and Central Missouri. We are disappointed that we can’t play the games. I am thankful that our administration and athletic department gave us the opportunity to prepare for two games. We look forward to working with our players during the spring semester and getting ready for a full season in the fall of 2021.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.