Advertisement

Washburn football prepares for first of two 2020 scrimmages

Washburn Football Field
Washburn Football Field(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods are preparing to take the field against another opponent for the first time this season.

The Ichabods elected to play two exhibition scrimmages against conference teams after the MIAA canceled the fall season due to the coronavirus.

Washburn will first host Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. The following Saturday, the Ichabods will travel to take on the University of Central Missouri.

“It gives the guys the opportunity to compete,” head football coach Craig Schurig said. “That’s one of the things when you’re in collegiate athletics, kids want to compete. Even though it’s not for anything really conference standing-wise or anything like that, it’s still the opportunity to compete and judge yourself versus really good competition.”

Washburn will allow 25-percent of Yager Stadium’s capacity to be filled with fans Saturday. All 1,750 tickets have already been claimed, and there will be no tickets available on game day.

“That was kind of neat,” Schurig said. “You put the tickets online and that kind of thing, and it seemed like it was very popular. People want to get out and watch athletics in person. Obviously family members and things like that get to see their kids play in something that they put a lot of time and effort in.”

Both games are set to start at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Santa Fe Trail’s Tyler Duncan

Updated: 15 minutes ago
This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Santa Fe Trail’s Tyler Duncan.

Sports

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Santa Fe Trail's Tyler Duncan

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Sports

Alex Gordon wins Eighth Gold Glove

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:54 PM CST
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon was honored as one of the American League winners of the Gold Glove award.

Sports

Shawnee Heights boys soccer advances to Final Four

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:18 PM CST
|
By Mitchel Summers
In boys soccer state quarterfinal action, Shawnee Heights beat Lansing 2-1.

Latest News

Sports

K-State safety Jonathan Alexander enters transfer portal

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas State safety Jonathan Alexander has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com.

Sports

Washburn Rural boys soccer advances to the semifinals

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Washburn Rural boys soccer team beat Wichita East 3-1 to advance to the Final Four round in the playoffs.

Sports

NFL expands sideline to provide more distancing

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
The NFL is expanding the sideline area to give teams more space to distance and mask usage is now mandatory before and after games and at halftime.

Sports

KU’s Ochai Agbaji named to preseason watch list

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas men’s basketball guard Ochai Agbaji was named to a preseason watch list for best college basketball guard. The junior is one of 20 candidates for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

Sports

Mahomes throws 5 touchdowns as Chiefs shred Jets 35-9

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the New York Jets 35-9 to win their third straight game. Patrick Mahomes had another exceptional outing, completing 31/42 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns.

Sports

Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship. Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).