Washburn football prepares for first of two 2020 scrimmages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods are preparing to take the field against another opponent for the first time this season.

The Ichabods elected to play two exhibition scrimmages against conference teams after the MIAA canceled the fall season due to the coronavirus.

Washburn will first host Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. The following Saturday, the Ichabods will travel to take on the University of Central Missouri.

“It gives the guys the opportunity to compete,” head football coach Craig Schurig said. “That’s one of the things when you’re in collegiate athletics, kids want to compete. Even though it’s not for anything really conference standing-wise or anything like that, it’s still the opportunity to compete and judge yourself versus really good competition.”

Washburn will allow 25-percent of Yager Stadium’s capacity to be filled with fans Saturday. All 1,750 tickets have already been claimed, and there will be no tickets available on game day.

“That was kind of neat,” Schurig said. “You put the tickets online and that kind of thing, and it seemed like it was very popular. People want to get out and watch athletics in person. Obviously family members and things like that get to see their kids play in something that they put a lot of time and effort in.”

Both games are set to start at 3:00 p.m.

.@IchabodFTBL set for lone 2020 home appearance in Yager Stadium facing Bearcats on Saturday #GoBods https://t.co/FAzToVDe6b — Washburn Athletics (@wusports) November 2, 2020

