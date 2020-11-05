USD 383 to return to in-person schooling in January

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools will return to in-person schooling in January.

Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade says the district will not return to in-person schooling until Jan. 5, 2021. He said as the community remains steadfast in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, the district is determined to safely increase the amount of instruction students get within the physical classrooms of the schools.

According to Wade, unless there are drastic changes in COVID-19 metrics, the district will stick to its K-12 onsite learning return date as Jan. 5, 2021, for five day in-person instruction. He said the district will follow the measures as follows:

Families will again have an opportunity to move between instructional delivery models. The remote and on-site learning changes section of this letter explains how to inform the district that a change needs to go into effect on January 5, 2021.

Class size ranges effective January 5 have already been determined based upon district commitments. The majority of elementary on-site classes will have less than 20 students. Between November 10 and December 22, secondary master schedules will be created that reduce class sizes. With a few exceptions (band, orchestra, choir and physical education), secondary on-site classes will be 25 students or less - with many classes below 20 students.

All elementary and secondary classes will continue with preventive efforts currently in place. Additional mitigation measures will be taken when classrooms exceed 20 students, such as adding Plexiglas barriers, reconfiguring classroom seating, and/or installing classroom filtration units if part of a building is not equipped with a filtered recirculating outside air system. Common spaces, such as dining areas, may include installation of partitions, expanded seating and/or additional social distancing signage.

The district said as it plans for remote and on-site learning changes, it is important that it be contacted by families wanting a second-semester change from remote to on-site learning or from on-site to remote learning. It said if families do not intend to change their mode of instruction they do not need to submit the Student Instructional Preference Change Form. If families do intend to change their mode of instruction, they should complete the form for each child and return it to the main office of their school by the end of Tuesday, Nov. 10.

According to Wade, it was recently decided that if COVID-19 metrics continue to be stable, Hybrid Learning will remain in effect until winter break. He said the difficult decision followed a considerable discussion about outbreak projections, measures, class sizes, mitigation options and risk tolerance. He said there was a focus on the immediate need to help students and families struggling with academic, social-emotional, economic and other hardships. He said some topics being addressed are as follows, along with other relevant information:

USD 383 continues to have unfilled vacancies, as well as the need to add staff to mitigate challenges of COVID-19. There are currently openings for teachers, building maintenance workers, bus drivers, child nutrition workers, language interpreters, lunch supervisors, nurses, office professionals and para-educators. Applications can be found here

Teams continue to identify special education, ESOL and other at-risk learners eligible for four days per week schooling until winter break. Parents of eligible students will be contacted and arrangements will be made for transportation and other necessary services.

The Mental Health Intervention Team of district and community mental health providers continues to respond to the need for prevention, training, identification and intervention. Teams apply social-emotional behavioral Multi-Tiered System of Support models to address the mental health needs of students.

Maintenance, Child Nutrition, Transportation, Nursing Services and other departments regularly refine procedures to strengthen prevention response efforts, including revision of protocols for reporting, contact tracing, quarantines and mitigation as guidance from the medical community changes.

Technology devices and internet connectivity will continue to be provided to students.

Wade said as a district and community, USD 383 closely monitors its progress on COVID-19 metrics. He said the Data Dashboard is updated on the district’s website each Wednesday afternoon.

According to Wade, each resident influences when students return safely to classrooms and how long schools can remain open. He said he is asking residents to be vigilant in their commitment to proven preventative measures such as the following:

Wear masks

Wash or sanitize hands frequently

Keep hands away from your face

Practice social distancing

Avoid mass gatherings

Clean surfaces regularly

Stay home when sick or if you have cold/flu-like symptoms

“Thank you for your continued input and support during these difficult times,” said Wade. “Your tireless commitment to the welfare of our children and youth is greatly appreciated.”

